Canadiens' Slafkovsky facing possible suspension for hit on Detroit player

On Wednesday the NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced that a hearing for an incident involving Montreal Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky would take place.

Montreal’s Juraj Slafkovsky will have a hearing today for Boarding Detroit’s Matt Luff. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) November 9, 2022

Slafkovsky delivered a body check on Red Wings forward Matt Luff in the third period of Tuesday night’s game in Detroit. The Slovakian prospect was handed a five-minute major penalty and game misconduct for the play that sent Luff crashing into the boards.

Let’s play… HOW MANY GAMES? 🤔 Montreal’s Juraj Slafkovsky will have a hearing today for Boarding Detroit’s Matt Luff. He received a 5-minute major for the hit. pic.twitter.com/inx3rFO9YT — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) November 9, 2022

Although the 18-year-old first-overall pick has just 10 NHL games under his belt, he is facing a possible suspension and fine for the hit from behind.

After the game, which ended in a shootout win for the Habs, Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said Luff was “seriously injured” on the hit, telling reporters “we won’t be seeing (Luff) anytime soon, unfortunately.”