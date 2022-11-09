SportsHockeyCanadiens

Canadiens' Slafkovsky facing possible suspension for hit on Detroit player

Al Sciola
Al Sciola
|
Nov 9 2022, 5:22 pm
Canadiens' Slafkovsky facing possible suspension for hit on Detroit player
Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

On Wednesday the NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced that a hearing for an incident involving Montreal Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky would take place.

Slafkovsky delivered a body check on Red Wings forward Matt Luff in the third period of Tuesday night’s game in Detroit. The Slovakian prospect was handed a five-minute major penalty and game misconduct for the play that sent Luff crashing into the boards.

Although the 18-year-old first-overall pick has just 10 NHL games under his belt, he is facing a possible suspension and fine for the hit from behind.

After the game, which ended in a shootout win for the Habs, Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said Luff was “seriously injured” on the hit, telling reporters “we won’t be seeing (Luff) anytime soon, unfortunately.”

Al SciolaAl Sciola
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Canadiens
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.