Djokovic drops out of National Bank Open in Montreal

Montreal tennis fans will miss the chance to see one of the sport’s greatest talents in action when the National Bank Open (NBO) starts up next week.

According to a Monday statement from Tennis Canada, Novak Djokovic has officially withdrawn from the Canadian tournament.

The Serbian superstar is currently in Paris competing in the 2024 Olympics and is gunning for his first Olympic gold medal.

“While we’re disappointed that Novak [Djokovic] will be unable to take part in this year’s tournament, we understand his decision and wish him the best at the Olympics and the remainder of his season,” said Valérie Tétreault, tournament director of the National Bank Open in Montreal.

“He’s an incredible player, and we know our fans were excited to have him back at IGA Stadium this summer. That being said, our tournament still boasts an exceptional list of players for this year’s event with 42 of the 43 best players in the world, and we can’t wait to see them in action soon.”

Djokovic, 37, reached the third round of the Olympic Games after a big win over Rafael Nadal (6-1, 6-4) on Monday.

With Djokovic out, Roman Safiullin (No. 66 on the ATP ranking) will take his spot in the main draw in Montreal.

Coming off a tournament win in Toronto last summer, World No. 1 Jannik Sinner of Italy will enter Montreal as the highest-seeded player.

The NBO kicks off on August 3 and will conclude on August 12. Single and multi-session tickets are available for purchase on the tournament’s website.