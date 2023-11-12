Canadiens send down Armia; recall defenceman

The Montreal Canadiens have made a few tweaks to their rosters.

It was announced on Sunday that the team has once again sent down veteran forward Joel Armia to the AHL and had recalled defenceman Gustav Lindstrom from the Laval Rocket.

Armia has struggled to find a consistent spot on the Canadiens roster this season. He was put on waivers near the start of the season and played four games in the AHL before being called back up to the Canadiens on October 21.

He has appeared in six NHL games so far this season but has struggled to make much of an impact, scoring just a single goal in that span. His AHL numbers are much better, having notched five points in his short time there this season.

This is the sixth season the Finnish forward has been in the Canadiens’ organization. He was initially traded to Montreal from the Winnipeg Jets in 2018. His first two seasons in a Habs sweater were decent enough, scoring 53 points in 115 games as a depth forward, but that production has dipped considerably over the last few years.

Armia has scored 14 points in each of his last three seasons in Montreal and is currently in the second-last year of a contract that carries a $3.4 million cap hit.

On the flip side, the team is hoping Lindstrom can help the team cover up some injury problems. Defenceman Jordan Harris is the latest Montreal blueliner to go down and is listed as a game-time decision for tonight’s game against the Vancouver Canucks.

Lindstrom was traded to the Canadiens this summer in the deal that saw the team move veteran defenceman Jeff Petry to the Detroit Red Wings. He has appeared in two NHL games this season but has not recorded a point.

It isn’t clear if Lindstrom will be in the lineup for Montreal. Puck drop is set for 7 pm EST.