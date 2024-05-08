5 forwards the Canadiens could realistically draft with the fifth overall pick

From Carey Price in 2005 to David Reinbacher in 2023, the Montreal Canadiens have made some bold fifth-overall draft choices over the years.

Upon learning their draft lottery fate, the Canadiens will get the chance to do it once again this year when they take their turn at the podium at the Las Vegas Sphere on June 28.

While GM Kent Hughes has made it clear that Montreal is interested in selecting a forward, there’s no telling exactly who the best player available will be at No. 5.

Considering they don’t end up picking a blueliner, here are a handful of realistic possibilities for the Habs on draft day.

Cayden Lindstrom (C)

Age: 18

2023-24 stats (WHL): 32 GP, 27 G, 19 A, 46 PTS

Ranked third among North American skaters on the NHL’s latest prospect rankings, Cayden Lindstrom is a big, physical centre known for his ability to produce offence while playing a two-way game.

Already measuring in at 6-foot-4, 210 lbs, the Chetwynd, BC native missed a good chunk of the 2023-24 season but made up for it with an impressive 46 points over 32 WHL games.

Considering the Canadiens’ desire for size and secondary scoring, Lindstrom could be a good fit for the Habs if he’s still on the board.

Ivan Demidov (RW)

Age: 18

2023-24 stats (WHL): 30 GP, 23 G, 37 A, 60 PTS

Russian right-winger Ivan Demidov started his season in the KHL with SKA Saint Petersburg but was sent down to the club’s junior team after sustaining an injury earlier in the year.

With that said, he’s coming off an explosive campaign that saw him net 60 points in just 30 games.

As per CapFriendly’s March scouting report, the 5-foot-11 winger is a “creative offensive talent with a fantastic release and loads of creativity with the puck on his stick.”

Given his elite skillset, shot, and vision, Demidov, who ranks second among the NHL’s international prospect rankings, may not be available by the time Montreal hits the podium. But if he is, he will be difficult to pass on.

Tij Iginla (C)

Age: 17

2023-24 stats (WHL): 64 GP, 47 G, 37 A, 84 PTS

Tij Iginla, son of NHL legend Jarome Iginla, is a name that scouts and analysts alike have used frequently.

And for good reason. The centre’s draft stock has shot up this year after a disappointing rookie season in the WHL.

His impressive 47-goal, 84-point performance with the Kelowna Rockets played a big part in that. Plus, he stood out for Team Canada at the recent IIHF 2024 U-18 World Championship, scoring six goals and 12 points in seven games.

While he’s projected to go 10th overall on TSN insider Bob McKenzie’s finalized list, Iginla, who has met with the Canadiens on multiple occasions, can very well rise to somewhere in the top seven.

Berkly Catton (C)

Age: 18

2023-24 stats (WHL): 68 GP, 54 G, 62 A, 116 PTS

Listed as the eighth-best North American skater in the draft by NHL Central Scouting, Berkley Catton is a nifty forward with plenty of offensive talent.

Coming off a productive season with the Spokane Chiefs, Catton more than doubled his previous WHL totals with 116 points in just 68 games, finishing fourth on the league’s leaderboard.

As per ESPN’s Rachel Doerrie, the 5-foot-11 centre’s “elite instincts make him dangerous in all areas of the ice because he can strip the puck, get moving and turn defence into offence within seconds.”

Cole Eiserman (LW)

Age: 17

2023-24 stats (NTP): 58 GP, 57 G, 32 A, 89 PTS

Considered by many to be the best pure goal scorer in the draft, Cole Eiserman led the US National U-18 Team with 57 goals in 58 games in 2023-24.

The 17-year-old recently surpassed none other than Cole Caufield on the all-time leaderboard to set a new USNTDP goal record with 127 goals.

With plenty of defencemen expected to go in the top 10, Eiserman has been projected to go as low as 12th overall by NHL Central Scouting and as high as fourth overall by ESPN.

If Montreal’s in the market for goals, he might just be their guy.