Canadiens prospect grinding Duolingo to adjust to Montreal

One Montreal Canadiens prospect is getting a jump on adjusting to his future home.

Current Vancouver Giants forward Tyler Thorpe spoke to the media recently and revealed he’s been practicing his French. The Richmond, BC, native has been using a popular mobile app to kickstart his learning process.

“The biggest things are being able to say hello, thank you, and goodbye,” started Thrope. “But I got a 30-day Duolingo streak working right now, so hopefully I’m getting a little better by the time we go back.”

Duolingo is one of the most popular language-learning platforms in the world. It allows users to progress through lessons at their own pace. It’s a mobile app that turns the journey of learning a new language into a game.

Thorpe was picked by the Canadiens in the fifth round of the most recent NHL draft. He participated in the team’s development camp this summer and has already met some of the coaches and other prospects.

He scored 23 goals and added 21 assists in 51 games for the Giants last year, his second in the WHL.

He scored twice in one of the camp scrimmages, showing off that offensive flair that makes him an intriguing prospect.

Now entering his third season with the Giants, the winger will be expected to carry a heavy load. The team finished in the middle of the WHL’s Western Conference last year and hopes to inch up this season.

“My goal this year is just to be the best player for the team,” said Thorpe.