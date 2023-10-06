Canadiens still have to cut one or two more forwards before season starts

After sending defenceman Logan Mailloux down to the AHL this week, the Montreal Canadiens have a total of 27 players remaining on their active training camp roster.

But with the preseason winding down this weekend, the Canadiens (along with every NHL team) must trim their lineup down to 23 players before the October 9 deadline.

That means a handful of cuts are still coming. And based on this Habs roster’s makeup, it’s likely that one or two forwards are among those getting sent down.

Based on who has proven themselves in the past, here are four players who could very well be with the Laval Rocket for the start of the season.

Emil Heineman

Emil Heineman predicted that he would make the team back in August.

And while he’s among the last 15 forwards remaining at camp, even getting some time on the top line with Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield in practice, he could be the odd one out — especially since his entry-level contract exempts him from waivers.

While he looks to be NHL-bound, he might have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut.

Jesse Ylonen

Jesse Ylonen is a bright offensive prospect despite being considered a bubble player.

After netting a respectable 16 points over 37 games with the Canadiens last season, the 24-year-old winger appears ready to make the jump to the next level.

Unfortunately, if Montreal decides that there is no room for Ylonen at this point, there’s a good chance another team claims the former second-round pick on waivers.

Michael Pezzetta

From his physicality to his willingness to drop the gloves to his unorthodox goal celebrations, Michael Pezzetta became a bit of a fan favourite over the past two seasons. As a result, he’s likely to keep his spot.

That being said, he spent some of that time in the AHL as well. And with the Habs trying to trim down their lineup, they might be willing to risk losing the 25-year-old to a waiver claim in order to keep someone else around.

Joel Armia

Most Canadiens fans will be quick to tell you that Joel Armia’s contract, which sees him earning $3.4 million a year, is a massive overpay.

To make matters worse, the 30-year-old bottom-six forward has been regarded as inconsistent shortly after arriving in Montreal in 2018. And lately, his production has fallen off to a point that a permanent spot in the NHL is in question for him.

If another player is deemed more worthy of Armia’s spot and the team is unable to trade him, there’s no reason Armia can’t end up in the AHL this season.