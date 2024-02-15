These days, it seems like no one gets a better reaction out of Montreal Canadiens players than HFTV.

And the duo of Alex Rougas and Cedric Seguin — known for getting Canadiens fans riled up with chants and dances after games — were at it again this week, handing out early Valentine’s Day gifts to players.

Teaming up with La Grâce des fleurs, the Montreal social media sensations were feeling the love as they managed to make deliveries to a handful of players in their cars.

Unsurprisingly, the festive flowers led to a few funny and heartfelt reactions after Tuesday’s 5-0 victory against the Anaheim Ducks.

“Would you be my Valentine?” they asked forward Michael Pezzetta, handing him a pink rose outside the Bell Centre.

“Nah, I’m just gonna give it to my girlfriend instead,” Pezzetta replied, laughing. “I’m outta the doghouse now, boys. I’m outta the doghouse!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HFTV (@hftvsports)

Upon gifting one to Cole Caufield, who couldn’t stop laughing, HFTV made sure to mention his close friend Trevor Zegras, an Anaheim Ducks forward who HFTV interviewed in the past.

They also ran into rookie sensation Juraj Slafkovsky, who has been scoring up a storm as of late, making him the subject of HFTV’s latest viral chant.

“One, two, three, Viva Slafkovsky!” Rougas and Seguin sang as he accepted the gift.

After Brandon Gignac, who had just scored his first NHL goal, the best reaction came from Chantal Machabée, the team’s VP of communications.

“That’s so nice of you. Thank You,” Machabée said. “My Valentine.”

“Am I really your Valentine?” Seguin asked.

“Of course,” she replied.