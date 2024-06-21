How much Canadiens players are expected to make in free agency

The Montreal Canadiens don’t have a ton of players on expiring contracts this offseason. But it’s fair to say that some of them won’t be returning in the fall.

While only time will tell, but, thanks to the wonders of internet sleuths, we might have an idea of what Montreal’s remaining free agents will be signing for this summer.

The folks over at AFP Analytics have created a contract projection model, suggesting what each free agent in the NHL is likely to make on their next contract. Results are based on factors like age, past contract, and point production,

For those interested, the creators provided a more detailed explanation of how the model works on the Max Term Podcast.

No model is flawless, though, and complete accuracy can never be guaranteed, especially in the realm of sports projections. With that said, here’s an estimate of what each Canadiens player entering free agency might earn in their next contract:

Canadiens defencemen contract projections

Justin Barron, one year at $1,520,640

Arber Xhekaj, two years $1,530,026

Forward contract projections

Tanner Pearson, one year at $1,205,600

Mitchell Stephens, one year at $775,000

Colin White, one year at $775,00o

Jesse Ylonen, one year at $813,750

Given Montreal’s roster makeup and the results of the 2023-24 campaign, it’s fair to assume that Xhejaj and Barron will be returning to the Habs’ blue line. On the other hand, Pearson, White, and Stephens could very well end up testing the open market. Meanwhile, Ylonen’s future in Montreal is a bit of a question mark.

With the NHL’s salary cap rising to $88 million in 2024-25, the Canadiens are projected to have approximately $19.9 million in cap space (once Carey Price’s $10.5 million cap hit is placed on long-term injured reserve).

With files from Daily Hive’s Adam Laskaris