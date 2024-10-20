Canadiens brass planning Russia trip to check on Demidov: report

The Montreal Canadiens’ top brass will be in Russia sometime over the next month or so to check in on top prospect Ivan Demidov.

Demidov, who was drafted fifth overall by the Canadiens at the 2024 NHL draft, has been playing in the KHL with St. Petersburg SKA this season. Despite putting up impressive numbers for an 18-year-old in the league, five goals and 10 points in 17 games, there has been a bit of a struggle getting him consistent ice time.

According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, in the latest Saturday Headlines segment, Montreal GM Kent Hughes is planning a trip to Russia to see how things are going for their top prospect.

“The moment the Canadiens drafted him, they made plans that at some point in time, they would eventually go in the season to watch him, visit him, check and see how he is doing,” reported Friedman.

“It’s going to take place sometime over the next few weeks to months, but they are going to go over to see him play and perform and practice.”

From Sam Bennett contract talks, to the Canadiens and Ivan Demidov. 📰@FriedgeHNIC has your Saturday Headlines. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/UM15OG4uUP — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 20, 2024

It appears a bit of controversy in Russia has led to a drop in playing time for Montreal’s top prospect. A recent report out of the KHL indicated that SKA had made multiple contract offers to keep Demidov in Russia for the next few seasons, all of which were refused by the 18-year-old.

This has led some to believe that SKA has cut his playing time as a form of punishment for not signing an extension. When questioned by Russian media, SKA coach Roman Rotenberg said that he heard the noise coming from Montreal about Demidov’s playing time, but he is more focused on his team.

While Demidov’s lack of ice time is far from ideal, Canadiens fans can take a positive out of this, as it probably increases the chances that he will make the jump to North America as soon as his current KHL contract comes to an end after this season.

We’ll see if the Canadiens’ trip to Russia can help change the situation a bit and give Demidov the playing time he deserves.