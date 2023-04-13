SportsHockeyCanadiens

Canadiens' Nick Suzuki scores amazing one-handed goal while falling (VIDEO)

Al Sciola
Apr 13 2023, 4:07 am
NHL / Twitter

Montreal Canadiens fans should not finalize their highlight reels just yet. Nick Suzuki may have just scored the most impressive goal of the year in the second last game of the season.

On Wednesday night, down 3-1 in the second period against the New York Islanders, Montreal found themselves shorthanded in their own zone. As they worked to block passes and clear the puck from their zone, Suzuki created a turnover.

The Montreal captain poked the puck through the neutral zone and found himself in a race with Islanders defenceman Samuel Bolduc. As the two collided, Suzuki fell to his knees. Despite losing his legs, he maintained control of the puck.

Then, with one swift backhanded flick, he sent one straight into the top left corner of the net.

The shorthanded beauty was Suzuki’s 25th goal and 65th point of the year. And with one game left in the Canadiens’ schedule, it might end up being his last of the season. Talk about going out in style.

They don’t call him “Slick Nick” for nothing.

