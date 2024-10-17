Canadiens now have the NHL's shortest and lightest players

For whatever reason, the Montreal Canadiens have, for the better part of the past quarter-century, had a tendency to acquire small players.

While they’ve recently added some size to their lineup with the likes of Kirby Dach, Arber Xhekaj, and Patrik Laine — each standing over 6-foot-4 — the Canadiens are still the fifth-shortest team in the NHL, according to Elite Prospects.

One player contributing to the team’s smaller stature is first-line sniper Cole Caufield, the NHL’s shortest active player. Standing at 5-foot-8, the 23-year-old is among a select group of just nine skaters at that height in the league.

Fellow forward Brendan Gallagher isn’t far behind, standing at 5-foot-9.

The Canadiens also have the NHL’s lightest player on their roster: defenceman Lane Hutson, who also stands at 5-foot-9 and tips the scales at just 162 pounds. He shares that title with New Jersey Devils prospect Seamus Casey.

Interestingly, Montreal’s three smallest players have all been key contributors in the 2024-25 season so far. Caufield leads the team with four goals, while Hutson has impressed with four assists in as many games and is already garnering traction as a potential Calder Trophy candidate.

As for Gallagher, the tenacious winger is starting the year off on the same note he concluded last season on. Netting two goals in Game 2 of the 2024-25 season, the 32-year-old now has seven goals and 10 points over his last nine regular season games.

It just goes to show that good things really do come in small packages.