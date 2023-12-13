It's official: Canadiens have the NHL's least productive forward group

With a record of 12-13-3 to start the year, the Montreal Canadiens seem to be winning almost as much as they lose. And many would agree that the Habs, who finished near the bottom of the NHL’s standings last year, are playing better than expected.

But one major asset in helping them edge out opponents as of late has been offensive help from their blue line. In fact, the Canadiens rank second in the NHL for goals scored by defencemen (21) this season.

Only the Colorado Avalanche (23), led by Norris Trophy winner Cale Makar, have more.

But while defencemen like Mike Matheson (five goals), Justin Barron (five goals), and Johnathan Kovacevic (four goals) continue to surprise fans and critics on the scoresheet, Montreal’s forward group continues to disappoint.

With Habs forwards netting only 52 goals in 28 games this season, Montreal sits in last place in the league for offensive production by forwards.

Montreal’s point leader is captain Nick Suzuki, with 22 points in 28 games.

One spot ahead of them is the San Joe Sharks, whose forward group has amassed 56 goals over 29 games.

The lack of offensive production from the Habs forwards also explains why the team ranks 27th in total goals scored (73) and fifth-worst in the NHL for average goals scored per game (2.61).

Certainly, the team’s recent slew of injuries, which includes Kirby Dach, Tanner Pearson, Alex Newhook, and Rafael Harvey-Pinard, have forced head coach Martin St. Louis to experiment with his lines.

But recent scoring slumps from top-six forwards like Josh Anderson, who has just one goal (an empty netter) on the year, and Cole Caufield, who hasn’t found the back of a net in six games and has scored just three goals since October 26, have played a major part in the goal drought as well.

Nevertheless, Montreal sits in sixth place in the Atlantic Division, only four points behind the Tampa Bay Lightning and seven behind the Detroit Red Wings.