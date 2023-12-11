Canadiens lose another key forward to injury

Shortly after the Montreal Canadiens’ Sunday night matchup against the Nashville Predators concluded in a loss, fans were dealt another bit of bad news — this time on the injury front.

The Canadiens revealed that forward Tanner Pearson will be out of the lineup for approximately four to six weeks as a result of an “upper-body injury”.

L'attaquant Tanner Pearson ratera de 4 à 6 semaines d'activité en raison d'une blessure au haut du corps. Forward Tanner Pearson will be out for 4 to 6 weeks due to an upper-body injury.#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 11, 2023

The 31-year-old winger left Saturday night’s game against the Buffalo Sabres after taking a puck to his left hand. Fellow forward Michael Pezzetta took his spot in the lineup Sunday.

In 27 games with Montreal this season, Pearson, who was acquired via trade back in September, has netted four goals and four assists.

He will join the likes of Kirby Dach, Chris Wideman, Jordan Harris, Rafael Harvey-Pinard and Alex Newhook on the Habs’ ever-growing injured reserved list.

Down their fair share of key men, the Canadiens (12-13-30) will be back in action for their third consecutive home game this Wednesday when they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins.