Canadiens unveil new Bell Centre scoreboard and it’s massive

The Montreal Canadiens officially have a new centrepiece, and it is a thing of beauty.

On Monday, the team revealed their new scoreboard, which will debut ahead of the 2024-25 NHL season. Replacing the one installed in 2008, the updated Bell Centre jumbotron delivers a major upgrade in multiple areas.

Measuring 41 feet by 21 feet on the sides parallel to the rink and 32 feet by 21 feet on the ends, the massive screen boasts a total video display area of approximately 2,900 square feet. For context, the previous board had screens that were 29 feet by 16 feet, making it the largest in the NHL until 2012.

The new structure, designed and manufactured by Daktronics, also delivers an ultra-high-definition image, with a resolution 2.5 times greater than its predecessor.

As exhibited in photos shared by the team, the addition of rounded corners enhances the viewing experience, allowing for seamless 360-degree visuals during games.

Additionally, two additional corner screens, measuring 21 feet by 6.6 feet each, will soon be installed below the longer sides of the board, providing improved sightlines for those seated in the lower bowl.

The new installation weighs an impressive 30 tons — more than twice the weight of the previous scoreboard. To support its size and weight, new suspension lines were installed, allowing the board to be raised or lowered when needed.

“We believe this will be a spectacular addition to the game-day experience at the Bell Centre,” said France Margaret Bélanger, president of sports and entertainment for Groupe CH, in a press release. “Its fluid design offers a variety of new configurations for videos, replays, stats, and graphics, giving fans even more ways to engage with the game.”

Fans will get their first glimpse of the new display when the Habs host two “Face-à-face des espoirs” games on September 14 and 15, where they will face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs’ prospects.

With rookie camp kicking off this week, the Canadiens officially open their 2024-25 campaign on October 9 with a home game against Toronto.