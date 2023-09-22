Hilarity ensues as Canadiens reporters struggle to pronounce Reinbacher's name

Selected fifth overall by the Montreal Canadiens at the 2023 Draft, David Reinbacher’s first training camp media scrum opened with a simple question: “What would be the correct way to pronounce your last name?

“Reinbacher, probably,” the Austrian defenceman said with a subdued accent.

Another journalist quickly chimed in, saying that the prospect’s response to the question would dictate how it’s pronounced for the rest of his career.

“I’m comfortable with it,” Reinbacher said before another reporter jumped in and asked whether an alternative pronunciation was also correct.

“Yeah it is, but I don’t know if you can pronounce it in German that well,” he answered, chuckling.

The 18-year-old even went so far as to let the journalists pick their own pronunciation.

“It’s up to you,” he said. “You can decide.”

Finally, he relented, but not without teasing them once more.

“If you introduce yourself at home and say, ‘Hi, I’m David,’ what do you say?” one reporter asked.

“I’m David,” Reinbacher replied sarcastically before ultimately offering up the European pronunciation.

“It’s too hard for you probably,” he added jokingly.

Despite the different ways people may say it, Reinbacher has begun making a name for himself while adjusting to the North American game after playing professionally in Switzerland last season.

And as of now, Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis is impressed with what he sees.

“So far, so good. He’s got great poise, he’s got high IQ… the decision-making that he has right now is elite for an 18-year-old,” St. Louis said to reporters at the CN Sports Complex on Friday. “It’s a very important skill to be successful in this league.”

With very few spots available on this year’s roster, it’s very likely that Reinbacher, who joined the Habs rookies in the Prospects Challenge in Buffalo last week, will end up going back to Europe for another season. There’s also a chance of him joining the Laval Rocket, Montreal’s AHL affiliate.

No matter where he spends the 2023-24 campaign, though, the youngster has faith in management’s decision

“It’s in their hands,” he said. “They know what to do with me.”

In the meantime, he’s sticking with a very simple philosophy.

“Just enjoy every day, try to win the day.”