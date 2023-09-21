SportsHockeyCanadiens

Canadiens' Wideman "out indefinitely," roster spot open for young defenceman

Al Sciola
Al Sciola
|
Sep 21 2023, 3:48 pm
Canadiens' Wideman "out indefinitely," roster spot open for young defenceman
Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

The Montreal Canadiens announced on Thursday morning that veteran defenceman Chris Wideman will be “out indefinitely” due to a back injury.

The 33-year-old had six assists and 81 penalty minutes in 46 games as a depth defenceman for the Canadiens last season.

The news of Wideman’s absence came on the first day of the Canadiens’ training camp, which means that a spot on the blueline may have just opened up for one of the team’s many young defenders.

With 72 players in attendance at the ongoing camp at CN Sports Complex in Brossard, Montreal’s back end already has a few sure bets with defencemen like David Savard, Mike Matheson, Kaiden Guhle, and Arber Xhekaj.

That still leaves a few spots available for young players like Gustav Lindstrom, Justin Barron, Jordan Harris, and Johnathan Kovacevic in the lineup.

Then there are the wildcards.

If prospects like David Reinbachher, Logan Mailloux, Nicolas Beaudin, and William Trudeau show potential, one of them has the chance to potentially earn a spot on the NHL squad to start the season.

The Habs split their roster into four groups on the first day of training camp.

Each group will have the chance to practice and play in a scrimmage game by the end of the day.

Through cuts, the process of elimination will take place over the coming days before the team hosts their annual Red vs. White game at the Bell Centre on Sunday.

Their first of six preseason games will take place on Monday when the Canadiens take on the New Jersey Devils at the Bell Centre.

Al SciolaAl Sciola
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Canadiens
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.