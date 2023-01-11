8 to 10 Canadiens players are going to learn how to speak French: report

Despite living in a bilingual city, there are very few Montreal Canadiens players that can speak French these days. In fact, 2021 marked the first time in the franchise’s history that a Quebec-born player did not play in the lineup.

Now the team appears to be taking matters into its own hands. And rather than importing local talent, it’s begun making efforts to enlighten its English-speaking players.

According to Sportsnet’s Eric Engels, eight to 10 players met with a French teacher on Wednesday after “expressing a desire to learn the language.”

Roughly 8-10 Montreal Canadiens are meeting with a French teacher today after expressing a desire to learn the language. A plan will be built based on their schedule after this initial meeting. — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) January 11, 2023

Engels later elaborated on the report, adding that those who already have a basic understanding of French, such as defenceman Johnathan Kovacevic, are opting for “private tutoring” instead of a beginner’s course.

When asked by Engels about tutoring sessions being provided by the team, Kovacevic expressed enthusiasm, calling it “really cool.”

The ones who already have a basic grasp of the language are opting for some private tutoring. Should be noted the Habs are paying for this. Speaking with Johnathan Kovacevic, who did four years of French immersion, he said, “I think it’s really cool for the team to provide this.” — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) January 11, 2023

Many will remember the controversy that erupted when the unilingual Randy Cunneyworth was appointed as interim head coach following the 2011 firing of former coach Jacques Martin. Similar debates arose when Premier François Legault suggested Nick Suzuki should take French lessons shortly after being appointed captain.

Going after somebody for not learning a language is seldom effective when striving for cultural harmony. But the fact that this many Habs players are aiming towards bilingualism on their own volition is certainly a step in the right direction.