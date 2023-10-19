Goalie scores bizarre goal for Canadiens' AHL team

In a strange series of events, one of the goalies on the Montreal Canadiens’ AHL team scored a goal during Wednesday night’s game against the Rochester Americans.

With a delayed penalty called against the Rocket, Rochester, up 3-0, swarmed Laval’s defensive zone. But as one of the Rochester forwards tried to make a pass, he accidentally sent it soaring back into his team’s end and ultimately into the back of the empty net.

Officials reviewed the play and determined that the last Rocket player to touch the puck happened to be goaltender Strauss Mann, who was credited with the goal.

🚨 STRAUSS MANN 🚨 WE HAVE A GOALIE GOAL 😵 pic.twitter.com/vSjj26pOvS — American Hockey League (@TheAHL) October 19, 2023

For those who don’t realize how rare that is, the last time a Canadiens goalie completed the feat was back in 2001 when former netminder Jose Theodore launched one into the New York Islanders’ net 11 seconds into a game.

In this case, Mann’s goal ultimately helped the Rocket get back into the game and make a commendable comeback effort, but they ultimately lost in regulation by a score of 5-4.

RDS reporter Stephane Leroux pointed out that the 25-year-old is only the 21st goalie in the history of the AHL to score a goal in a game.

Strangely enough, the last one occurred not too long ago when Chicago Wolves goalie Pyotr Kochetkov netted one from behind his own goal line against the Manitoba Moose back in March.

Tous les buts des gardiens de buts dans la #AHL 21e de l’histoire Strauss Mann pic.twitter.com/Q744bzrftJ — Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) October 19, 2023

Meanwhile, hockey fans on social media had a field day with Mann’s accidental heroics.

One X user pointed out that he has registered more professional goals this season than Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner.

Strauss Mann has more professional goals than Mitch Marner this season Strauss Mann is a goalie — NHL Insider Max Pacioretty 🌸 💭 (@NHLlnsider67) October 19, 2023

Another reported that the American has more goals than fellow AHLer and almost-Habs prospect Shane Wright this season.

So is this where I point out Strauss Mann has more goals this year than Shane Wright or… — Locked On David Reinbacher (@LO_Canadiens) October 19, 2023

While it’s unclear whether Mann will start the next game, Laval will get another chance to beat Rochester on Friday night when the Rochester Americans return to Place Bell.