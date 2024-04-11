The Montreal Canadiens may be out of a playoff spot, but one of their star players could still be playing hockey next month.

According to a Thursday report from St. Louis Blues reporter Andy Strickland, Canadiens winger Cole Caufield is expected to join Team USA for the 2024 IIHF World Championship in May.

Along with Caufield, Team USA is also expected to feature big names like Johnny Gaudreau, Tage Thompson, Brady Tkachuk, and Trevor Zegras.

Additional players expected to represent 🇺🇸 at upcoming world championships include Johnny Gaudreau, Cole Caufield, Tage Thompson, Luke Hughes, Shane Pinto in addition to the names I reported yesterday which included Brady Tkachuk, Seth Jones, and Trevor Zegras. @usahockey — Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) April 11, 2024

The last time the Canadiens forward suited up for his country was back at the 2021 World Juniors. That year, the Wisconsin native netted two goals and five points over seven games to help his team win gold.

Making his NHL debut just weeks later, the 23-year-old has logged a total of 77 goals and 144 points over 201 games with Montreal.

Caufield may not be the only Habs player getting an international nod this year, though. Linemate Juraj Slafkovsky, who has represented Slovakia in the Olympics, could also get an invite, given his breakout season.

Meanwhile, Habs captain Nick Suzuki seems like an obvious choice for Canada, along with goalie Samuel Montembeault, who led Canada to a gold medal at last year’s tournament.

The official rosters for this year’s tournament will likely be announced after the NHL regular season ends. The World Championship will be held in Czechia from May 10 to May 26.