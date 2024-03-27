Can you pass this Canadiens jersey numbers quiz?

As the NHL’s most storied franchise, the Montreal Canadiens have seen a ton of players pass through their dressing room over the decades.

Therefore, it comes as no surprise that the Canadiens have more retired numbers hanging from their rafters than any other franchise in the league.

From legendary Hall of Famers to key contributors to forgotten depth pieces, each number holds its own significance in Habs lore.

With that in mind, let’s test your knowledge of jersey numbers and the players who wore them with a new 10-question quiz.

Be warned, given the difficulty of some of the questions, it’s safe to say only diehard fans will finish with a perfect score.

When you finish answering all the questions and hit the purple “submit” button on the following form, you might see the page go blank. Worry not; your results are still there! Scroll back up a little to reveal a green “view score” button.

Ready? Let’s do it.

Loading…

Seeing a blank page? Just scroll up a bit to see the “view score” button.

Be sure to let us know how you did in the comments section below.