Rumour: Canadiens are also looking to hire Vincent Lecavalier

Feb 10 2022, 2:48 pm
Since Martin St. Louis was hired as the Montreal Canadiens’ new interim head coach on Wednesday, rumours have been swirling that fellow teammate Vincent Lecavalier may also join the organization in a managerial role.

On Wednesday hockey insider Marc-Olivier Beaudoin tweeted that he heard Lecavalier would be named Montreal’s assistant general manager under Kent Hughes on Thursday.

After Lecavalier gave a radio interview following the St. Louis news, Beaudoin changed his tune slightly.

“Vincent Lecavalier has once again denied the info I got yesterday,” said the insider. “I’m starting to think there may not be an announcement today but I’m sure Vincent will be a member of the Canadiens in the near future. To be continued.”

Beaudoin reported the St. Louis hiring on Twitter one hour before it was officially announced by the team.

One Habs fan page even memed about Beaudoin’s insider information being used by journalists.

Lecavalier, an Île Bizard native, and St. Louis played for the Tampa Bay Lightning together for 13 years. They won a Stanley Cup together in 2004.

Is Beaudoin right about Lecavalier? We’ll probably find out soon.

And when it comes to the Canadiens organization, nothing would surprise us at this point.

