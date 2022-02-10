Rumour: Canadiens are also looking to hire Vincent Lecavalier

Since Martin St. Louis was hired as the Montreal Canadiens’ new interim head coach on Wednesday, rumours have been swirling that fellow teammate Vincent Lecavalier may also join the organization in a managerial role.

On Wednesday hockey insider Marc-Olivier Beaudoin tweeted that he heard Lecavalier would be named Montreal’s assistant general manager under Kent Hughes on Thursday.

Hearing Vincent Lecavalier will be named Assistant to the GM Kent Hughes. Should be announced as soon as tomorrow. Stay tuned. #CH #Habs #Canadiens — Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) February 9, 2022

After Lecavalier gave a radio interview following the St. Louis news, Beaudoin changed his tune slightly.

Vincent Lecavalier a encore une fois démenti l’info que j’ai obtenue hier. Je commence à croire qu’il n’y aura peut-être pas d’annonce aujourd’hui mais je suis convaincu que Vincent sera un membre du #CH dans un futur rapproché. À suivre… #Habs #Canadiens https://t.co/ueI76bOWRl — Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) February 10, 2022

“Vincent Lecavalier has once again denied the info I got yesterday,” said the insider. “I’m starting to think there may not be an announcement today but I’m sure Vincent will be a member of the Canadiens in the near future. To be continued.”

Beaudoin reported the St. Louis hiring on Twitter one hour before it was officially announced by the team.

On me dit que Martin St-Louis serait le nouvel entraîneur-chef du #CH à moins d’un revirement de situation majeur. Ce serait annoncé sous peu. À suivre… très bientôt! #Habs #Canadiens — Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) February 9, 2022

One Habs fan page even memed about Beaudoin’s insider information being used by journalists.

Lecavalier, an Île Bizard native, and St. Louis played for the Tampa Bay Lightning together for 13 years. They won a Stanley Cup together in 2004.

Is Beaudoin right about Lecavalier? We’ll probably find out soon.

And when it comes to the Canadiens organization, nothing would surprise us at this point.