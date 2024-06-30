Canadiens interested in signing Patrick Kane: report

The Montreal Canadiens are among the teams interested in signing Patrick Kane if he hits the free-agent market tomorrow, according to a new report.

After an eventful draft night that saw the team add top prospects Ivan Demidov and Michael Hage to the organization, it appears GM Kent Hughes is now setting his sights on adding some veteran starpower to his roster.

In a new report from Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, the Canadiens were mentioned as a team that will be forming a pitch for Kane if he doesn’t return to the Detroit Red Wings.

“While it’s believed the Red Wings and Kane found some traction on Sunday, sources indicate the Montréal Canadiens are one of the teams preparing a pitch for P. Kane on Monday should he navigate free agency,” Seravalli wrote in the report.

#LGRW are among teams grinding with their UFAs today – and belief is they've made progress with Patrick Kane. But the next 24 hours are going to be wild. If Kane makes it to market, sources say #GoHabsGo are preparing a pitch for him. Top 75 UFAs: https://t.co/sW39lCnFPs pic.twitter.com/r7rAfPCct3 — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 30, 2024

Kane had himself a pretty decent year coming off an injury with the Red Wings. After signing a one-year, $2.75 million contract with Detroit in November, the Buffalo, New York native put up 20 goals and 47 points in 50 games.

Those totals would have Kane tied for third in goals on the Canadiens this past season and fifth in points. At 35 years old, the three-time Stanley Cup Champion would also be among the oldest players on the Habs and be the most decorated player in their lineup.

For a team that boasts tons of young talent, having a player of Kane’s pedigree could be just what the Canadiens need to take that next step in their trajectory. If it happens, Kane would be able to check off playing for four of the original six franchises after the Chicago Blackhawks, New York Rangers, and the Red Wings.

The Canadiens are entering free agency with $9.4 million in projected cap space.