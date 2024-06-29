The Montreal Canadiens were considering all sorts of options before landing Ivan Demidov with the fifth-overall pick at last night’s draft.

Canadiens fans are thrilled with the pick, as many believe Demidov was the second-best forward available behind only Macklin Celebrini in the 2024 draft class. The Habs themselves were reportedly unsure he’d be available, but once he was, the decision to take him was an easy one.

As TSN’s Chris Johnston reported, the Canadiens looked at many options last night, including making a trade for Winnipeg Jets prospect Rutger McGroarty.

“I know at some point they were tied to a discussion on Rutger McGroarty,” Johnston said on Insider Trading. “Not necessarily for the fifth overall pick itself. Ultimately, when Ivan Demidov was there at number five, that stuff went away.”

McGroarty was selected 14th overall by the Jets in 2022. The 20-year-old has spent the past two years playing for the University of Michigan and is coming off a season in which he scored 16 goals and 52 points in 36 games.

Trade rumours recently surfaced involving McGroarty, who has yet to sign a contract with the Jets.

“You wonder if some of those trade discussions pick up when we return for day two of the draft,” Johnston continued.

Regardless of where McGroarty may wind up, the Canadiens are in great shape moving forward, thanks to Demidov’s selection. He is just the latest young talent they have picked up in recent years, with others including Juraj Slafkovsky, Lane Hutson, David Reinbacher, Logan Mailloux, and Joshua Roy.