Canadiens prospect Hutson downs Canada with overtime winner in World Juniors exhibition

The Montreal Canadiens have a good one in Lane Hutson. The 19-year-old is one of the most highly rated defence prospects in the hockey world and showed why again today.

As the hockey world gets ready for the upcoming World Juniors, Hutson scored the overtime winner for Team USA in a pre-tournament exhibition game against Team Canada.

The goal was a beautiful individual effort where Hutson forced a turnover and then rocketed a shot top-shelf to win the game.

LANE HUTSON WINS IT FOR TEAM USA IN OT!#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/14mad4GomK — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 23, 2023

The player that Hutson stripped the puck from is Owen Beck, another Canadiens prospect playing in the tournament. The two could be playing together in the NHL in just a few years.

Here is another angle of the spectacular goal.

Hutson has been named an assistant captain for the United States. He played in the tournament last year, scoring one goal and adding three assists in seven games.

Another Canadiens prospect joining Hutson is Jacob Fowler, one of Team USA’s goaltenders.

Hutson is also an assistant captain for Boston University, the school where he currently plays in the NCAA. He has eight goals and 12 assists for 20 points in 15 games so far this season.

The NHL is seeing a new wave of talented offensive defencemen enter the league. Players like Cale Makar and Quinn Hughes are having huge impacts as non-traditional defencemen, and Hutson fits a similar mould.

Hutson is widely considered a top contender to be named to this year’s World Juniors All-Tournament Team.

Hutson and Team USA kick off their tournament on December 26 with a game against Norway. They will also play Switzerland, Czechia, and Slovakia in the preliminary round as part of Group B. Group A is considered much stronger, with Canada, Sweden, and Finland battling it out.