Canadiens' GM Hughes gets shoutout from Bergeron in retirement note

Boston Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron announced his retirement from the NHL on Tuesday via a written statement.

“I have given the game everything that I have physically and emotionally, and the game has given me back more than I could have ever imagined,” the Bruins captain wrote. “It is with a full heart and a lot of gratitude that today I am announcing my retirement as a professional hockey player.”

The nearly 1,400-word announcement included stories from Bergeron’s childhood, anecdotes about New England fans, and kind words for his family members and loved ones.

“As I step away today, I have no regrets. I have only gratitude that I lived my dream, and excitement for what is next for my family and I,” he wrote. “I left everything out there and I’m humbled and honored it was representing this incredible city and for the Boston Bruins fans.”

The statement also featured a portion about current Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes, who was Bergeron’s former agent.

“Navigating life as a professional athlete is not easy, and my two agents, Kent Hughes and Phil Lecavalier, helped me find my way,” the 38-year-old shared. “Your guidance through the ups and downs of my career helped eliminate distractions and uncertainty so that I could focus on being the best player that I could be.”

Hughes and the Canadiens organization later responded with a message of their own.

Kent Hughes et les Canadiens souhaitent féliciter Patrice Bergeron pour sa longue carrière remplie de succès. 👏 Kent Hughes and the Canadiens congratulate Patrice Bergeron on an incredible career. pic.twitter.com/sW4ParBPbi — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) July 25, 2023

“You arrived in Boston as an 18-year-old boy speaking broken English and you leave the game today as a man, husband, father and one of the greatest leaders the National Hockey League has ever known,” the Canadiens GM wrote. “I am proud and thankful to have been a small part of your journey.”

Along with other Quebec-born players like Kris Letang and Anthony Beauvillier, Hughes represented Bergeron for the vast majority of his 1,294-game career, helping him negotiate multiple contracts with Boston.

When Hughes decided to accept an offer from Montreal’s front office in January of 2022, Bergeron told reporters that the moment was bittersweet for him.

“[Hughes] really deserves it and I’m super happy for him. He has been by my side from the start,” Bergeron said in French during a press conference. “So I am sad that he is no longer my agent, but he will always be my friend, and I only want the best for him. He is a very intelligent person and a hockey lover.”

While the L’Ancienne-Lorette native won’t be on the ice anymore, if the Bruins have a front-office job lined up for Bergeron, he and Hughes can once again square off in the historic Montreal-Boston rivalry.