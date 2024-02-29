The Montreal Canadiens got the trade ball rolling early this season when they sent forward Sean Monahan to the Winnipeg Jets for a pair of draft picks on February 1.

But with the March 8 trade deadline just days away, it looks like Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes could have something else cooking.

According to a new report from Dave Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, the Habs have gathered interest in four veteran players from other teams.

After revealing that a handful of teams have engaged in trade discussions with Montreal for defenceman David Savard, Pagnotta also reported that the Canadiens are “fielding” and “making calls” on two forwards and one goalie.

“The Habs are also fielding calls and making calls of their own on several other players, such as forward Joel Armia, goaltender Jake Allen and left wing Tanner Pearson,” he wrote.

While Savard remains Montreal’s most valuable deadline asset, the other three could generate a decent return.

Armia was considered untradeable when the Canadiens placed him on waivers earlier in the year before sending him down to the AHL for a short stint. The 30-year-old has turned things around in recent months, though, netting a respectable 10 goals and five assists over 43 games.

While Armia is a gamble, especially when teams consider his $3.4 million cap hit with another year remaining on his deal, Montreal may be able to pull a low draft pick or underperforming prospect for him if all goes well.

Pearson, whose contract ($3.25 million) expires in the offseason, is an ideal rental player for teams with deep playoff run aspirations. With a ton of postseason experience and a Stanley Cup on his resume, the 31-year-old could bring depth and grit to a contender.

Finally, trading Allen would provide the Canadiens with much-needed relief in their crowded crease, allowing Sam Montembeault and Cayden Primeau to become a tandem.

As the subject of trade rumours since the beginning of the season, Allen could also see his stats improve by joining a team needing a dependable backup.

Speaking with Jean-Charles Lajoie on TVA Sports this month, Allen’s agent, Allain Roy, confirmed that the 33-year-old is still fond of living in Montreal but has struggled with the lack of starts and slew of rumours.

“He likes Montreal. He likes the fans, along with the team and the city… But that’s the business side of hockey,” the New Brunswick native’s agent said. “There has to be a solution, whether it’s Jake or someone else; one goalie has to be traded.”

Roy even gave a timeline for when a deal could be made.

“It’s very frustrating, but we should find a solution from now until the end of the season,” he said. “If it’s not in the month of March, it’ll be this summer.”