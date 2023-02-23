Canadiens get forward Chris Tierney from Florida Panthers

The Montreal Canadiens have added a new forward to their mix. The team has claimed veteran centre Chris Tierney off waivers from the Florida Panthers, as per TSN’s Chris Johnston.

Montreal is currently dealing with an injury crisis, with 13 different players now dealing with some sort of ailment or another. Tierney likely isn’t being brought in for much other reason than the team simply needs enough healthy players to finish out the season, as they’ve got 25 games left in the schedule while they sit at 15th out of 16 teams in the NHL’s Eastern Conference.

Tierney has just two goals and one in 13 games this season with Florida and is on a one-year contract worth a cap hit of $750,000.

Sneakily, it might also be a move that helps the Canadiens in their pursuit of winning the NHL draft lottery, with the team among the top contenders for the first overall draft pick and a chance at selecting junior phenom Connor Bedard.

Throughout his NHL career, Tierney has played nine seasons for the San Jose Sharks, Ottawa Senators, and the Panthers. He has 75 goals and 154 assists in 574 games.