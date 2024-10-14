Tonight's Canadiens game is not on TV, here's how to watch it

Montreal Canadiens fans may find themselves flipping through channels ahead of puck drop for tonight’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

That’s because the game won’t be broadcast on traditional television, like TSN, Sportsnet, or CBC.

Prime Video is now the exclusive English-language broadcaster for all national Monday night NHL games in Canada. As a result, this season, Canadiens fans across the country who watch in English will have five games available only through the streaming service.

THE DAY HAS COME. See you tonight for #MTLvsPIT, only on Prime Video Canada. pic.twitter.com/a2GFvrisu9 — Sports on Prime Canada (@SportsOnPrimeCA) October 14, 2024

The Habs will kick off the first Prime Monday Night Hockey stream tonight, with team owner Geoff Molson joining the broadcast team of Adnan Virk, Mark Messier, and Jennifer Bolden during the first intermission. The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm ET, but coverage begins on Prime at 7 pm.

Prime Monday Night Hockey is available to anyone in Quebec and the rest of Canada with an internet connection and an Amazon Prime account. Prime members will receive the games at no extra cost, while subscriptions are $9.99 per month or $99 annually.

Non-members can take advantage of a 30-day free trial, which provides access not only to live NHL games but also to the full Prime Video library.

Here’s the full schedule of Canadiens games on Prime Monday Night Hockey this season:

October 14 – Pittsburgh Penguins at Canadiens

November 18 – Edmonton Oilers at Canadiens

December 9 – Anaheim Ducks at Canadiens

January 6 – Vancouver Canucks at Canadiens

April 14 – Chicago Blackhawks at Canadiens

Coming off a win against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, Montreal is now 2-1-0 to start the year. They beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 1-0 in the season opener before dropping a 6-4 decision to the Boston Bruins the next night.

Pittsburgh, meanwhile, enters the game with a 1-2-0 record. They were blown out by the New York Rangers 6-0 on opening night, but bounced back with a 6-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings. They also lost 4-2 Saturday in Toronto.