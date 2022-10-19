Canadiens fans already want Mike Hoffman traded a week into the season

Although we are less than five games into the season, many Montreal Canadiens fans are ready to say “salut” to Mike Hoffman for good.

After an underwhelming preseason, Hoffman has put up just one point over the past four games, all the while making bad plays that have cost his team.

Over 67 games last season, the 32-year-old sniper, who put up 36 goals and 70 points a few seasons ago with the Florida Panthers, scored 15 goals and 20 assists. While that’s not awful — especially when you consider Montreal’s dumpster fire year — it’s not nearly enough.

Online criticism has been harsh. But to be fair, Hoffman, who signed a three-year deal worth $13.5 million last summer, has not been living up to his status as a top-six forward. And so, fans are torn between giving his lineup spot to someone more deserving or letting him redeem himself in order to boost his trade value.

Either way, they want him gone.

Here are a handful of tweets expressing the general sentiment in Habs land.

Watching Mike Hoffman “play hockey” for the Montreal Canadienspic.twitter.com/FfPliDvMpb — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 18, 2022

If you want to trade Mike Hoffman’s contract, you need to showcase him. You can’t take him out of the lineup, while also wanting him moved. #GoHabsGo — Emmanuel (@iTheHabsGuy) October 19, 2022

You don’t change a winning lineup* *Unless that lineup has Mike Hoffman in it https://t.co/SAtyyuY729 — Mike (@HabsLaughs) October 19, 2022

Might I interest the Avs in a gently used Mike Hoffman? https://t.co/HBoLDAubOp — Scott Matla (@scottmatla) October 19, 2022

Missed the game last night, anyone able to tell me who was good, who was bad, and who was Mike Hoffman? #GoHabsGo — zk97 (@zk97__) October 18, 2022

I cannot fathom how bad at hockey Mike Hoffman is. It truly boggles the mind he was signed to the contract that he was. #GoHabsGo — Hab_At_It (@HabAtIt_) October 18, 2022

I think Mike Hoffman could be a really good player for the Lions de Trois Rivières — Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) October 18, 2022