Canadiens fans already want Mike Hoffman traded a week into the season

Oct 19 2022, 8:29 pm
Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports

Although we are less than five games into the season, many Montreal Canadiens fans are ready to say “salut” to Mike Hoffman for good.

After an underwhelming preseason, Hoffman has put up just one point over the past four games, all the while making bad plays that have cost his team.

Over 67 games last season, the 32-year-old sniper, who put up 36 goals and 70 points a few seasons ago with the Florida Panthers, scored 15 goals and 20 assists. While that’s not awful — especially when you consider Montreal’s dumpster fire year — it’s not nearly enough.

Online criticism has been harsh. But to be fair, Hoffman, who signed a three-year deal worth $13.5 million last summer, has not been living up to his status as a top-six forward. And so, fans are torn between giving his lineup spot to someone more deserving or letting him redeem himself in order to boost his trade value.

Either way, they want him gone.

Here are a handful of tweets expressing the general sentiment in Habs land.

 

 

