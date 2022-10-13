Here are 5 Montreal Canadiens players with something to prove this season

The past year has been one giant slew of major changes for the Montreal Canadiens. A front office re-haul, the departure of multiple veteran players, and the naming of a new captain, so much has changed in so little time.

No one knows exactly where the pieces will land in Habs land, but this season will provide ample opportunity for certain players to prove or redeem themselves.

With the roster finally set, here are five players who will be looked upon to step up this year.

Nick Suzuki

This one is obvious. As we’ve seen time and time again, being captain of the Montreal Canadiens is no easy task — especially for a 23-year-old.

While no one’s expecting the Habs to be contenders on the ice, Suzuki, as the official face of the franchise, will have to learn to navigate the pressure that comes with dealing with Montreal media and fans. Does he possess the leadership and maturity to rise to the occasion?

Jonathan Drouin

Jonathan Drouin, despite his talents, has seen minimal success since arriving in Montreal via a 2017 trade.

As the 27-year-old Quebec native heads into the final season of his six-year contract, many are wondering if he is worthy of another. While his offensive production has been low in the past few seasons, he’s also been sidelined by a collection of injuries and mental health issues.

If Drouin can find chemistry with his linemates and stay healthy for 82 games this year, he can begin to steer his career in the right direction.

Juraj Slafkovsky

The 2022 first-overall pick will be tested early this season as he tries to hold a spot down in the big league.

It’s obvious that Slafkovsky wants to join in the footsteps of other elite prospects by lighting up the show from the get-go, but the young Slovakian making it past the nine-game mark and playing out the first year of his entry-level deal is not a guarantee.

If he doesn’t make a splash in October, it’s very likely that he gets sent down to further develop his game.

Brendan Gallagher

Brendan Gallagher is (and always has been) the definition of a heart-and-soul player. The 30-year-old always skates hard and never shies away from dirty areas.

With that said, he’s not the offensive player he used to be, putting up only seven goals in 56 games last season. While it’s true that last year’s dumpster fire season is a bit of a write-off, one doesn’t have to look too hard to see that Gally has not been himself.

The player, who has suffered his fair share of injuries, claims that he is fully healthy for the first time in a long time. If that’s true, things could change.

With a fresh start and new playing style in front of head coach Martin St. Louis, we could see him return to the top six role he once held.

Samuel Montembeault

With Carey Price on LTIR, Jake Allen has taken on the role of starting goaltender. As a result, Samuel Montembeault, who Montreal claimed off waivers last fall, has assumed the backup position.

As a number two, Montembeault does not have to be stellar, just decent enough to string together some wins and give Allen the rest he needs. But with Cayden Primeau hot on his heels trying to break out of the AHL for good, Montembeault does, however, need to play well enough to keep his spot.

And if he replicates last year’s performance which consisted of a 3.77 GAA and .891 SV%, management will not hesitate to demote him.