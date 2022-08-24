Jersey spoiler? Canadiens shirt in Expos blue spotted on NHL website

If the Montreal Canadiens are to be using a new shade of blue in their jersey this year, well, it might’ve already leaked.

In a since-deleted NHL Shop listing, a baby blue Canadiens T-shirt titled “Special Edition Wheelhouse” was leaked, via Twitter user @IvanIvanIvan.

The possible new Habs jersey colour is reminiscent of a classic Montreal Expos light blue that was a staple of the now-departed team’s uniforms.

The expos rumors are true. It looks like the Canadiens are using the Expos blue for their RR’s this upcoming season. pic.twitter.com/eFhlonpSDy — rob (@IvanIvanlvan) August 24, 2022

Twitter user @Rickyadams411 noticed similar shirts popping up for other teams, which can be seen in this thread.

#Habs rumors about an Expos color scheme confirmed pic.twitter.com/JNdrgMnvrM — Adam 🐙🐅 (@rickyadams411) August 24, 2022

Alternatively, it could just be a new T-shirt (that looks pretty slick by itself).

Post2Post, a popular YouTube channel, first rumoured the Expos inspiration way back in February, so the rumours have been circulating for a while now.

NEWS: I can’t wait until a video to share this one, it needs out now. I have confirmed with a concrete source that the Montreal Canadiens next Reverse Retro jersey is going to be Expos (former MLB team) themed. Take it to the bank. #GoHabsGo — Post2Post (@Post2PostShow) February 5, 2022

The NHL has confirmed the popular Reverse Retro jersey series is returning via manufacturer Adidas, putting a new spin on many classic looks.

As an Original Six franchise, the Canadiens have always had the weird dilemma of sporting one of the NHL’s most iconic looks and a plethora of alternate jersey options, but no real need to stray from the classic bleu, blanc, et rouge.

Most recently, the Canadiens wore a dark blue jersey with a red and white stripe across the middle as their 2020-2021 Reverse Retro jersey.