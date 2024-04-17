Canadiens defenceman calls out media for false retirement report

Despite appearing in headlines across multiple sports publications, Montreal Canadiens defenceman Chris Wideman is NOT retiring from the NHL.

Many assumed that the 34-year-old, who missed the entirety of the Canadiens’ 2023-24 season, was hanging up his skates based on comments he made in a Tuesday interview with La Presse’s Simon-Olivier Lorange.

Wideman clarified the reports in his end-of-season media availability on Wednesday.

“Apparently people have kind of jumped the gun here (…) I have not officially retired,” Wideman explained.

With that said, the St. Louis native, who last suited up for a game in April 2023, admitted that a serious back injury had put his future as a hockey player in jeopardy.

“This is kind of an ongoing thing. [I’m] still working through the rehab process,” he said. “I’m going to try my best to continue and to move forward. It’s definitely a lot of question marks.”

Wideman, who signed with the Habs as a free agent ahead of the 2021-22 campaign, also revealed that he has not yet given up hope.

“You don’t know what the future holds. But, I’ve been fighting my entire career and it’s something I’ll continue to do.”

Over 291 NHL games, the 5-foot-10 blueliner has logged a total of 20 goals and 78 points. He made his NHL debut with the Ottawa Senators in the 2015-16 season, later seeing brief stints with the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers before playing a season in the KHL.

On the tail-end of an expiring contract, he will become a UFA in the offseason.