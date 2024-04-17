"Very intelligent": Canadiens coach and GM already impressed with Hutson

He may have only played in the final two games of the season, but Montreal Canadiens prospect Lane Hutson is already leaving his mark on the team.

Netting his second assist in his second career game on Tuesday, the young defenceman brought the Canadiens’ home crowd to their feet on multiple occasions with his offensive displays.

Mesdames et messieurs. Lane Hutson. C'est tout. pic.twitter.com/ihHNYzr2wE — TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 17, 2024

Canadiens general manager Kent Hughs shared a similar sense of excitement, commenting on the rookie’s poise against a desperate Red Wings team.

“Against a team that was fighting for the playoffs, [Hutson] demonstrated that he had his place in the NHL,” Hughes noted during a Wednesday morning press conference.

And while there’s no guarantee that the 20-year-old will make the team next season, head coach Martin St. Louis certainly liked what he saw from the Michigan native.

“What impressed me the most for a small defenceman is that he doesn’t play small. He covers a lot of ice,” St. Louis said of Hutson on Tuesday night. “He’s very intelligent on both ends. He has great anticipation. He knows where everyone is, he understands the game very well.”

“I was impressed,” he later added.

Logging over 23 minutes of ice time, St. Louis also rewarded Hutson with an opportunity in the shootout. While he ultimately fumbled the shot attempt, the coach defended his decision, citing one main reason for doing it.

“I think the crowd wanted it.”

As for Hutson’s new teammates, they seem to agree that the Hobey Baker Award finalist is wise beyond his years.

“He’s a great player! He can play and he can dance, guys — it’s fun to watch him out there,” fellow youngster Juraj Slafkovsky, who netted his 20th on an assist from Hutson, noted. “Even though it was his second game, I feel like he looks like he’s played a lot more.”

Taken by Montreal in the second round of the 2022 Draft (62nd overall), Hutson has dominated the NCAA with Boston University for the past two seasons, coming off a campaign that saw him net 15 goals and 49 points over 38 games. He signed his entry-level contract with Montreal last Friday.

Depending on how training camp goes, he may very well get the chance to impress as a full-time NHLer next season.