It’s been a difficult past few days for young Montreal Canadiens players on the injury front.

Along with Emil Heineman and Kirby Dach being out indefinitely with lower-body injuries, according to TVA’s Anthony Martineau, Canadiens prospect David Reinbacher will reportedly miss one to three weeks of action due to a hit he suffered in a Swiss League game on Friday.

EXCLUSIF: David Reinbacher vient tout juste d'obtenir les résultats d'une IRM. Bonne nouvelle: aucune fracture. Il ressent toutefois de la douleur et devra suivre des traitements de physiothérapie. On parle actuellement d'une absence d'1 à 3 semaines, selon les progrès. — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) October 16, 2023

The EHC Kloten defenceman, who was selected fifth overall by the Canadiens in the 2023 draft, sustained an injury to his right knee during a game against Fribourg-Gottéron, falling awkwardly after he was hit into the boards.

Here was the Reinbacher injury. Looks like nothing. What I figure is that the injury occurred in the previous game when he hobbled off but returned…and in keeping with recent diagnoses with Habs players/prospects…it wasn’t identified. I’m pissed. pic.twitter.com/rgp9J7erDq — Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) October 16, 2023

The 18-year-old missed most of the first period due to the hit, as reported by X user @Zeb_Habs. Reinbacher briefly returned to the bench in the second period, only to head back to the locker room.

David Reinbacher left the game in the first period, came back out towards the end of the period. However, he has not played in the second period. Kloten was 2-0 down in the interval, and is 4-0 down half way through the game. — Patrik Bexell (@Zeb_Habs) October 13, 2023

He ended up playing a total of only three minutes and 24 seconds on the night and missed Saturday’s game as well.

After spending a good chunk of training camp and the NHL preseason with the Canadiens, Reinbacher was loaned to EHC Kloten earlier this month. The Austrian blueliner has netted one goal in his first three games with the Swiss club.

“He’s a tremendous skater. For a big guy, he moves well,” Kloten head coach and former Canadiens player Gerry Fleming said to Tony Marinaro when asked about Reinbacher’s strengths. “A lot of people don’t give the credit for his offensive play.”

“There’s a lot of things in his game that I really, really like,” he added.