Canadiens prospect Reinbacher out multiple weeks with knee injury

Al Sciola
Al Sciola
Oct 16 2023, 6:27 pm
David Kirouac/USA TODAY Sports

It’s been a difficult past few days for young Montreal Canadiens players on the injury front.

Along with Emil Heineman and Kirby Dach being out indefinitely with lower-body injuries, according to TVA’s Anthony Martineau, Canadiens prospect David Reinbacher will reportedly miss one to three weeks of action due to a hit he suffered in a Swiss League game on Friday.

The EHC Kloten defenceman, who was selected fifth overall by the Canadiens in the 2023 draft, sustained an injury to his right knee during a game against Fribourg-Gottéron, falling awkwardly after he was hit into the boards.

The 18-year-old missed most of the first period due to the hit, as reported by X user @Zeb_Habs. Reinbacher briefly returned to the bench in the second period, only to head back to the locker room.

He ended up playing a total of only three minutes and 24 seconds on the night and missed Saturday’s game as well.

After spending a good chunk of training camp and the NHL preseason with the Canadiens, Reinbacher was loaned to EHC Kloten earlier this month. The Austrian blueliner has netted one goal in his first three games with the Swiss club.

“He’s a tremendous skater. For a big guy, he moves well,” Kloten head coach and former Canadiens player Gerry Fleming said to Tony Marinaro when asked about Reinbacher’s strengths. “A lot of people don’t give the credit for his offensive play.”

“There’s a lot of things in his game that I really, really like,” he added.

