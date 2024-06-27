Montreal Canadiens are cutting ties with Jesse Ylonen

It appears Jesse Ylonen’s days with the Montreal Canadiens are numbered.

The 24-year-old winger will not be receiving a qualifying offer from the Habs, according to Renaud Lavoie of TVA. Ylonen, who was scheduled to become a restricted free agent, will instead become an unrestricted free agent.

Jesse Ylonen won’t receive his QO and will be a UFA July First. @CanadiensMTL — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) June 27, 2024

A second-round draft pick by Montreal in 2018, Ylonen has appeared in 111 NHL games during his young career. After scoring 16 points (6-10-16) in 37 games in 2022-23, Ylonen’s production dipped last season, with just eight points (4-4-8) in 59 games. He scored 32 points (11-21-32) in 39 AHL games with the Laval Rocket, though.