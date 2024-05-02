Canadiens have opportunity to draft Lane Hutson's younger brother

Already possessing one of the deepest prospect pools in the league, the Montreal Canadiens have the chance to add a familiar name to their roster at the upcoming NHL draft.

Cole Hutson, brother of Canadiens defenceman Lane Hutson, is projected to be a second-round selection at the 2024 Draft. And like his older sibling, who was taken 62nd overall back in 2022, the 17-year-old defender may be a steal for whichever team calls his name.

Here’s why.

Hutson is leading all defencemen in scoring at the U18s with eight points (two goals, six assists) in four games. He’s already on pace to beat his previous tournament record of one goal and 11 assists in 12 games.

Before that, the offensive-minded player netted three goals and 12 points over 19 games with the US National Development Team in 2023-24.

At 5-foot-10, 165 lbs, Cole is already a fair bit bigger than his older brother, who was passed over by many teams for his small stature, causing him to slip to the late second round.

Previous to being drafted, Lane was listed at 5-foot-9, 158 lbs. He’s since grown an inch and added another five or so pounds to his frame.

Making his NHL debut at the end of the season, the 20-year-old is already impressing at the top level, netting two points in two games with the Habs.

So what are the chances the Hutson brothers are reunited in Montreal?

As of now, five of the 12 picks the Canadiens hold are in the first three rounds, which is the ballpark range of where Hutson could land (depending on whether his stock rises or falls).

The Habs are no stranger to recruiting siblings, either. Recent examples include Andrei and Sergei Kostitsyn (drafted in 2003 and 2005, respectively) and Arber (undrafted) and Florian Xhekaj (drafted in 2023).

Where they end up on the board will play a major role. With a 28th-place finish in the 2023-24 season, the Canadiens currently have the fifth-best odds of winning the draft lottery on May 7, with an 8.5% chance of landing the first overall pick in the draw.

Montreal’s three most likely picks are fifth (24.5.4% chance), sixth (44% chance), and seventh (17.2% chance).

But even if they don’t manage to get Cole, another Hutson brother is expected to be NHL-bound in a few years. Defenceman Lars Hutson, 15, is currently playing in New Jersey and could be draft-eligible as of 2027.