"Rigged": Canadiens fans upset with Caufield All-Star Game snub

While the first 32 participants of the upcoming NHL All-Star Game were selected by the league, the All-Star Fan Vote was set to determine the final three players (two skaters and one goalie) for each of the four divisions — Metropolitan, Atlantic, Central, and Pacific.

Cole Caufield was trending on Twitter for days with #NHLAllStarVote, but it was revealed Thursday night that the Montreal Canadiens forward would not be invited to join his teammate Nick Suzuki at the 2023 All-Star Game.

Many fans from around the league expressed their frustrations along with concerns that the NHL rigged the vote. That’s because the likes of Caufield, Tim Stützle, and Martin Nečas were not selected despite all trending on Twitter and bringing in hundreds of thousands of votes.

Now, people want the numbers.

The @NHL owes the fans the numbers. Cole Caufield and Martin Necas were trending for two full days on Twitter. This is disgraceful. — The Canes Stats Brand™ (@CanesStats) January 20, 2023

Show us a breakdown of the votes, cowards — Michael Leibel (@leibel) January 20, 2023

There is also a view that the NHL altered the Twitter fan vote formula because it did not anticipate such a large turnout.

Last tweet about this but my theory is that the nhl weighted the twitter votes at least less than ten percent of the actual result because they didnt expect so much people on twitter to participate — mr mtl (@oneusblade) January 20, 2023

Some believe the vote was never fair from the start.

Ain’t no way someone tweeted Vasilevskiy’s name more than Caufield’s, send the receipts @NHL — Habs Fan TV (@habsfantv_) January 20, 2023

It is kind funny that everyone agrees that all they saw on here for the All-Star fan vote were incessant Caufield, Stutzle and Nylander tweets, and the Atlantic Division ‘results’ were just Matthews, Vasilevskiy and Pastrnak. — Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) January 20, 2023

As a result, a new hashtag is making waves, one dedicated to boycotting this year’s All-Star Game.

I say enter a new team with Stutzle Caufield Nylander and Necas. #BoycottNHLASG — Unparalleled Success (@SufferinSensFan) January 20, 2023

The NHL should be ashamed of how they used their most loyal fans to advertise for themselves while betraying us.#BoycottNHLASG — Brady Piercey 🧡 (@brady_piercey) January 20, 2023