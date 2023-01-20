SportsHockeyCanadiens

"Rigged": Canadiens fans upset with Caufield All-Star Game snub

Jan 20 2023, 3:47 pm
While the first 32 participants of the upcoming NHL All-Star Game were selected by the league, the All-Star Fan Vote was set to determine the final three players (two skaters and one goalie) for each of the four divisions — Metropolitan, Atlantic, Central, and Pacific.

Cole Caufield was trending on Twitter for days with #NHLAllStarVote, but it was revealed Thursday night that the Montreal Canadiens forward would not be invited to join his teammate Nick Suzuki at the 2023 All-Star Game.

Many fans from around the league expressed their frustrations along with concerns that the NHL rigged the vote. That’s because the likes of Caufield, Tim Stützle, and Martin Nečas were not selected despite all trending on Twitter and bringing in hundreds of thousands of votes.

Now, people want the numbers.

There is also a view that the NHL altered the Twitter fan vote formula because it did not anticipate such a large turnout.

Some believe the vote was never fair from the start.

As a result, a new hashtag is making waves, one dedicated to boycotting this year’s All-Star Game.

The 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend is scheduled to take place in South Florida on February 3 and 4.

