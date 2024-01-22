Canadiens call up Xhekaj after two-month AHL stint

After sending Justin Barron down to the AHL on Monday afternoon, the Montreal Canadiens announced that they have recalled defenceman Arber Xhekaj.

Les Canadiens ont rappelé le défenseur Arber Xhekaj du Rocket de Laval. The Canadiens have recalled defenseman Arber Xhekaj from the Laval Rocket.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/V7b2plDpsu — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 22, 2024

Before being assigned to the Laval Rocket back in early December, Xhekaj had one goal and three points over 17 games with the Canadiens. He was also leading the team in penalty minutes with 47.

In his seven-week AHL stint, the Hamilton native has found success on the Rocket’s top pairing with prospect Logan Mailloux, who has helped him boost his offensive production. Over the past 17 games, the 22-year-old has netted three goals and 11 assists.

No stranger to fisticuffs, Xhekaj has also maintained his intimidating play style, getting into a heavyweight bout against Brennan Saulnier of the Belleville Senators over the weekend.

Conseil d’ami: ne pas jeter les gants contre Arber Xhekaj Friendly advice: don't drop the gloves against Arber Xhekaj#GoRocket pic.twitter.com/8Sr1pfPUKn — Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) January 20, 2024

He’ll get the chance to do some damage against a different group of Sens again when the Habs, looking to improve upon their 19-20-7 record, take on the Ottawa Senators at home on Thursday night.