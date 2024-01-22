Some Montreal Canadiens fans have taken defenceman Arber Xhekaj’s recent demotion to the AHL as a sign that he could be on the trade block.

But despite the phone ringing with offers for the bruising blueliner, the Habs seem keen on keeping him around.

According to a Saturday report from Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, multiple NHL teams have contacted the Canadiens about Xhekaj over the past month.

“From what I’ve heard, a number of teams have called Montreal and said, ‘Well since he’s down there, does that mean you’re opinion on him has changed and he could be available?'” Friedman explained during the Saturday Headlines segment on Hockey Day in Canada. “I understand, from Montreal, it’s been a flat ‘no’ about Xhekaj, and there have been a couple of teams that have asked.”

Before being assigned to the Laval Rocket back in early December, Xhekaj had one goal and three points over 17 games. He was also leading the team in penalty minutes with 47.

Since then, the Hamilton native, nicknamed ‘The Sheriff,” has found success on the Laval Rocket’s top pairing with prospect Logan Mailloux, who has helped him boost his offensive production. Over the past 17 games, the 22-year-old has netted three goals and 11 assists.

He’s also maintained his signature style of physical play, getting into a handful of tussles already.

Conseil d’ami: ne pas jeter les gants contre Arber Xhekaj Friendly advice: don't drop the gloves against Arber Xhekaj#GoRocket pic.twitter.com/8Sr1pfPUKn — Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) January 20, 2024

Before Xhekaj’s rookie campaign last season, the undrafted defenceman was a standout at training camp. The Canadiens, low on capable d-men at the time, took a chance on him.

Nowadays, though, the Habs seem to have the opposite problem with an influx of young defenders eager for a spot of their own, especially on the left side.

With call-up Jayden Struble still occupying Xhekaj’s former spot, the Canadiens also have fellow lefties Mike Matheson, Kaiden Guhle, Jordan Harris, Mattias Nordlinder, and Lane Hutson in the system.

With spots filling up on the right as well, few would be surprised to see Montreal move a blueliner before the deadline. But as things currently stand, The Sheriff will likely be staying in town.