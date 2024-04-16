SportsHockeyCanadiens

Canadiens call up prospect Logan Mailloux

Apr 16 2024, 2:27 am
Shortly after losing to the Detroit Red Wings in overtime, the Montreal Canadiens announced a roster move.

On Monday night, the Canadiens recalled defenceman Logan Mailloux from the Laval Rocket, their AHL affiliate.

Netting 14 goals and 47 points over 37 AHL games, Mailloux has been stellar on Laval’s blue line. He leads all Rocket defencemen in scoring, earning a spot at the AHL All-Star Classic back in February.

Mailloux, who turned 22 on Monday, was selected by Montreal in the first round of the 2021 draft.

He will play his first NHL game on Tuesday against the Red Wings.

