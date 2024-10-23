No suspension for Trouba after huge hit on Canadiens’ Barron

Don’t expect New York Rangers captain Justin Trouba to be welcomed back to Montreal too nicely by Canadiens fans next time he’s in town.

On Tuesday, defenceman Justin Barron was taken out of the game via a massive hit from Trouba.

My goodness this Jacob Trouba hit on Justin Barron 😳 pic.twitter.com/iVApHXBMy2 — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) October 23, 2024

But while Montrealers weren’t a huge fan of the play, it doesn’t appear there will be any supplemental discipline coming to Trouba for a hit on the Canadiens defender, as per ESPN’s Greg Wyshnski.

While the hit got its share of scrutiny last night, I'm told no supplemental discipline from the NHL Dept. of Player Safety for @NYRangers Jacob Trouba for his check on @CanadiensMTL Justin Barron. — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) October 23, 2024

Canadiens fans, meanwhile, have been pushing for Arber Xhekaj to get back in the lineup with what appears to be an injury for Barron.

The injury wasn’t the only tough part of the night, however, as Montreal is quickly seeing themselves behind the pack of the rest of the league

The Canadiens fell 7-2 on the night to the Rangers. They sit with a 2-4-1 record, which puts them in last place in the Atlantic Division, 15th in the Eastern Conference, and 28th in the NHL.

“It didn’t really feel like a 7-2 game until the end there when you look up at the scoreboard,” Montreal captain Nick Suzuki said postgame. “But we obviously keep digging ourselves these holes, and against a good team like that, our details early on have to be really sharp. And we were definitely a little sleepy coming out and they jumped on us.”

The Canadiens return to action Saturday night against the St. Louis Blues.

“I’m very disappointed with the result,” said head coach Martin St. Louis. “I’m probably going to go home, watch the game, and have a plan tomorrow. There’s nothing we can do tonight about tonight. That game is over. Now it’s what’s next that’s important to me. It’s the repair. How are we going to repair some of these things, [like] falling asleep on an icing? I’m sure it’ll get addressed. But there are other parts of the game that we have to be better [at]. Some of it is collectively but some of it is individually.”