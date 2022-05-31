3 Montreal spots make Canada's 100 Best New Restaurants list

Montreal has made the list! Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants for 2022 has just revealed its top 20 best new eateries in the country and three of them are in Montreal.

Pichai, known for its Thai cuisine has made the cut and landed a spot in eighth place.

Montreal’s Gia came in 12th and Mastard in 16th.

As for the annual list, for the first time ever, a Vancouver restaurant is ranked in first place and a Calgary restaurant lands the top spot for Best New Restaurants.