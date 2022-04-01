Montreal chicken restaurant Bucky Rooster’s has come under fire for posting a meme that some people have deemed racially insensitive.

The restaurant’s now-deleted post featured an image of seven black men holding chicken meals and what appears to be Kool-Aid, with the caption “ALL MY HOMIES LOVE BUCKY ROOSTER’S.”

Facebook user O’Shai Brathwaite screenshotted the meme before it was removed from Bucky Rooster’s page. “This is tone-deaf, insensitive, ignorant, and insulting towards our people,” wrote Brathwaite. “I say we boycott them.”

After taking the post down, the restaurant’s owner, who says they are of Middle-Eastern descent, addressed the situation and posted an apology. “I recently used one popular meme that, in all fairness, misrepresented the black community in a deep way that I did not take into consideration at all,” wrote the owner.

“In all fairness, I was not thinking on how racist people might be fuelled by it. I looked at it as a repurposed meme. Very short-sighted in hindsight. Regardless of my reasoning, I want to make sure that I formally apologize to the black community that I respect and love so much. I never ever wanted to cut anyone down.”

The owner added that they are “incredibly embarrassed” and the “only one to blame.”