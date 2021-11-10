Sainte-Marguerite-du-Lac-Masson’s Cavaland Park is offering visitors a one-of-a-kind winter camping experience where they can sleep under the stars in a fully loaded bubble tent.

The best part? You can get a 33% discount for the experience on Groupon right now.

For $199 you and your significant other can enjoy a night in the comfort and transparency of a bubble with a 360-degree view of nature and the starry sky. You can observe horses, nature, the sky, and winter beauty under a dome and in the heart of the trails of the equestrian Laurentians park.

Within the heated atmosphere, guests have a large, comfortable, and airy space, a cozy bed, 24-hour heating and a fan to ensure excellent insulation.

Note that below -12 degrees Celsius, the date of stay in the bubble tent will be adjusted in agreement with the customer. The heated toilet and shower are located in the wing of the large theatre accessible 24 hours a day within walking distance.

For more information or to book your very own snow globe room, click here.