More than 30,000 books are up for grabs at a giant book sale in Montreal this weekend

Since August 25, over 30,000 books and CDs have been on sale at the National Library of Quebec. And the ongoing sale, which features used items in excellent condition, has some of the lowest prices you’ve seen in decades.

BAnQ’s website lists their sale prices in the following way:

$ 1 : Novels, children’s books (0-9 years old)

: Novels, children’s books (0-9 years old) $ 2 : Books and albums for children (0-8 years old), children’s books (9 years old and over), comics and manga (children and adults), biographies, documentaries, poetry, theatre, history, food, leisure, travel, methods language learning, single or double CDs (classical, jazz, popular music, etc);

: Books and albums for children (0-8 years old), children’s books (9 years old and over), comics and manga (children and adults), biographies, documentaries, poetry, theatre, history, food, leisure, travel, methods language learning, single or double CDs (classical, jazz, popular music, etc); $ 3 or $ 5 : Dictionaries, sets of books from the “La Pléiade” collection, beautiful coffee table style books, CD boxes (classical and jazz);

: Dictionaries, sets of books from the “La Pléiade” collection, beautiful coffee table style books, CD boxes (classical and jazz); $ 10: High-quality books.

Due to COVID capacity limitations, the cash-only sale is taking place outside the library (rain or shine). On-site parking will be provided to customers.

If you’re looking to spruce up your bookshelf and take advantage of some great deals, then you better hurry. The sale ends Saturday afternoon.

Where: National Library of Quebec, 2275, rue Holt, La Petite-Patrie district

When: August 25 – 28

Times: Friday (Aug. 27), 10 am – 7 pm; Saturday (Aug. 28), 10 am – 4 pm

Price: $1 – $10