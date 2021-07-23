FoodNewsBest of

9 of the best spots to get Thai food in Montreal

|
Jul 23 2021, 10:23 am
@restotuktuk/Instagram

If you’re in the mood for some Thai food for lunch or dinner, these Montreal spots stand out as exceptional options.

Specializing in salty, sweet, sour, bitter, and spicy, these Thai restaurants in Montreal serve out very tasty pad thai dishes, veggie options, soups, and desserts.

You can’t go wrong with any of these Thai food options.

Pick Thai

 

If you’re in the mood for gluten-free pad thai, Pick Thai is your go-to.

They also serve very tasty spring rolls and phenomenal chicken Satay Kai.

Address:  5221 Boulevard de Maisonneuve Ouest
Hours: 11 am – 2 pm, 5 pm – 9:30 pm

Épicerie Pumpui

 

This classic Thai spot dishes out very tasty green curry dishes, pad thai’s, and they sell imported wines.

Address: 83 Rue Saint-Zotique E
Hours: 12 pm – 9 pm

Restaurant Tuk Tuk

 

This cozy and authentic Cambodian spot in Côte-des-Neiges is known for its popular Amok Chicken, red curry soup, and crispy calamari.

Reasonably priced, this is a great option for lunch or a tasty (and inexpensive) dinner spot.

Address: 5619A Ch. de la Côte-des-Neiges
Hours: 12 pm – 3 pm, 5 pm – 9 pm

Thaï Sep

Three words: fried chicken wings.

Enough said.

Address: 1900 rue Jean-Talon
Hours: 4 pm – 9 pm, closed Sunday

Restaurant ChuChai

Restaurant ChuChai is an all-vegetarian Thai spot. They use mock meat for their ‘meat’ meals and offer generous portions at a good price.

Its only let down is short hours but if you’re in the mood for veggie Thai food, it might be the best option in the city.

Address: 4088 rue Saint-Denis
Hours: 5 pm – 10 pm, closed Sundays and Mondays

Restaurant Thaïlande

An established spot in the Plateau, Restaurant Thailande is a simple formula: pick your curry and then your protein/meat.

The simple spot also offers dumplings and soups, all at very good prices.

Address: 88 Rue Bernard Ouest
Hours: 5 pm – 9 pm, closed Mondays and Tuesdays

Pamika

Pamika is a bit of the higher-end Thai restos in the city. They offer a selection of Thai classic dishes (pad thai, yellow curry, Tom Yum), a great summertime cocktail menu, and a beautiful outdoor terrace.

Address: 901 Sherbrooke St Est
Hours: 11:30 am – 3 pm, 5 pm – 10:30 pm

Mae Sri Comptoir Thai

Mae Sri’s sepcialty is kuai tiao, noodle soups, pork, and shrimp. They offer giant bowls of food in the $12 to $15 range, meaning its a great spot for students and foodies who want good grub without breaking the bank.

Address: 224 rue Milton
Hours: 11:30 am – 9 pm

Thammada

 

Thammada calls itself a “social club,” offering a communal style dining experience. The food is exceptional. If you want a bit of spice and kick with your Thai food, keep Thammada on your radar.

Address: 1205 Bernard Avenue
Hours: 5 pm – 9 pm, closed on Mondays

