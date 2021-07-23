If you’re in the mood for some Thai food for lunch or dinner, these Montreal spots stand out as exceptional options.

Specializing in salty, sweet, sour, bitter, and spicy, these Thai restaurants in Montreal serve out very tasty pad thai dishes, veggie options, soups, and desserts.

You can’t go wrong with any of these Thai food options.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tuti (@tutifoodie)

If you’re in the mood for gluten-free pad thai, Pick Thai is your go-to.

They also serve very tasty spring rolls and phenomenal chicken Satay Kai.

Address: 5221 Boulevard de Maisonneuve Ouest

Hours: 11 am – 2 pm, 5 pm – 9:30 pm

Épicerie Pumpui View this post on Instagram A post shared by Épicerie Pumpui (@pumpuimontreal) This classic Thai spot dishes out very tasty green curry dishes, pad thai’s, and they sell imported wines. Address: 83 Rue Saint-Zotique E

Hours: 12 pm – 9 pm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RESTAURANT TUK TUK (@restotuktuk)

This cozy and authentic Cambodian spot in Côte-des-Neiges is known for its popular Amok Chicken, red curry soup, and crispy calamari.

Reasonably priced, this is a great option for lunch or a tasty (and inexpensive) dinner spot.

Address: 5619A Ch. de la Côte-des-Neiges

Hours: 12 pm – 3 pm, 5 pm – 9 pm

Thaï Sep

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Resto Thai-Lao Authentique (@restaurant_thaisep)

Three words: fried chicken wings.

Enough said.

Address: 1900 rue Jean-Talon

Hours: 4 pm – 9 pm, closed Sunday