This Quebec hotel was just named one of the best resorts in Canada

International travel is still looking dicey this winter as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on, leading many Canadians to look for ways to vacation right here at home.

Luckily, Quebec has one of the best resorts in Canada, courtesy of a new report from the travel publication Condé Nast Traveler.

Mont-Tremblant’s the Fairmont Tremblant cracked the list as the 9th best resort in the country.

The ski destination scored 90.92 points according to Condé Nast Traveler, highlighting the spot’s summer hikes, spectacular fall foliage, and popular ski runs as the hotel’s best features.

“Tremblant’s landmark ski-in ski-out hotel provides the best setting for a perfect alpine getaway any time during the year,” says the Fairmont Tremblant website. “Perfectly located at the foot of the majestic Tremblant peaks, Fairmont Tremblant resort is the best destination for a balanced combination of relaxation and adventure, creating memories for couples, families and singles to cherish for a lifetime.”

The rest of the publication’s top 10 resorts and hotels in Canada unfolded as follows: