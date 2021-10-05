QC bucket list: 9 waterfalls near Montreal perfect for fall day trips
You can’t spell waterfalls without f-a-l-l.
This autumn, explore the natural world of Quebec by, yes — chasing waterfalls.
As the weather dips too much more comfortable fall temperatures, fill up the car, pack up a cooler, toss on some sweats, and check out any of these gorgeous waterFALLs just outside of Montreal.
Parc de la Chute‑Montmorency
At 83 metres high (272.3 feet), Montmorency Falls is a full 30 metres taller than Niagara Falls.
Located just 15 minutes from Old Quebec, these falls are located where the St. Lawrence River stretches into a bevy of bases and cliffs.
The falls have an electric gondola that helps you trek to the top, which is primetime for snapping pictures of the entire Montmorency region.
Address: 2490 Ave Royale, Quebec City
Distance from Montreal: 265 km
Price: Free
Chutes de Sainte-Ursule
At these falls, the Maskinongé river divides into seven waterfalls. Some cascade gently while others rage through rocky cliffs, the largest of which has a 30-metre drop. Take a stroll along paths and stop at the lookout for a gorgeous view of the entire site.
Address: Chutes de Sainte-Ursule 2575, rang des chutes Sainte-Ursule
Distance from Montreal: 100 km
Price: $5
High Falls Gorge
Hop across the border and check out what the town of Malone calls “New York’s hidden treasure.”
High Falls Gorge is a bit of a hike (literally outside of Montreal), but the site has a 35.5-metre-tall waterfall in the middle of a wooden trail.
Set up a picnic, bring a camera, and enjoy the view.
Address: High Falls Gorge, 4761 NY-86, Wilmington, NY
Distance from Montreal: 167 km
Price: Free
Parc national du Mont-Tremblant
There are plenty of trails at this 150-sq-kilometre national park in Mont-Tremblant, but four waterfalls are what make it day trip-worthy.
Located about an hour and a half outside Montreal, there are four waterfalls worth marvelling at here: Chute du-Diable, Chutes-Croches, Chute-aux-Rats, and Chute-aux-Mûres.
Address: 3824 Chem. du Lac Supérieur, Lac-Supérieur
Distance from Montreal: 142 km
Price: Free
Chute de Plaisance
Enjoy a quick 1-km trail to get to the 63-meter tall waterfall found in Plaisance Falls Park. There are several observation areas near the falls and a space to have a picnic and soak up the beautiful fall foliage.
Address: Patrimoine et Chutes de Plaisance, 200 Chemin Malo #168, Plaisance
Distance from Montreal: 150 km
Price: Free
Chutes-De-La-Chaudiere
Found just outside Quebec City, these impressively wide falls are one of the most popular attractions in the area. The falls offer a great hiking trail and access to get close to the falls with a 113-metre-long suspension bridge over the river.
Address: Rue du Parc-des-Chutes, Lévis
Distance from Montreal: 240 km
Price: Free
Canyon Sainte-Anne
The Canyon Sainte-Anne is a beautiful waterfall, but it’s the Air Canyon that soars 90 metres above the waterfall that’s most enticing.
The thrilling ride tops out at 50 km/h and offers beautiful sights of the Beaupré region.
Get ready to take a lot of pictures.
Address: 206 QC-138, Beaupré
Distance from Montreal: 298 km
Price: $6.96 to $12.61, available online
Chutes Dorwin
The Chutes Dorwin is only 75 kilometres outside of Montreal. You’ll be rewarded with 60-foot-high waterfalls, surrounded by 2.5 km of hiking trails and forests.
Address: Chutes Dorwin, Rawdon
Distance from Montreal: 75 km
Price: $6.96 to $12.61, available online
Chute Waber
Chute Waber is immensely popular with the IG crowd, mainly because the cascading falls looks gorgeous in pictures but not as good as in real life.
Address: Parc National de la Mauricie, Saint-Mathieu-du-Parc
Distance from Montreal: 188 km
Price: Free