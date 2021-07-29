FoodNewsBest of

Restaurants in Montreal that'll get you the most bang for your buck

Tyler Jadah
Jul 29 2021, 9:51 am
@boustanrestaurant/Instagram

Getting the most bang for your buck doesn’t necessarily mean you have to sacrifice quality.

Because we all want the most for the least, right?

Luckily, there are plenty of restaurants in Montreal that offer plenty of bang for your buck. It’s a triple threat — foodies can get a good meal without having to break the bank, and it’ll keep you full for a while.

No offence to McDonald’s, but that Big Mac Trio isn’t going to get you very far. We’re talking Montreal restaurants that are inexpensive and serve hefty portions.

Here are some of our favourite restaurants in Montreal that really get you your best value on return.

Elio Pizzeria

 

This family-run pizzeria in Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie dishes out authentic Italian food and lots of it.

For very adorable prices, Elio Pizzeria serves generous portions of homemade pizza, pasta, and calamari. Bring a date or the fam without breaking the bank.

Address: 351 rue de Bellechasse
Hours: 11 am – 10 pm

Pushap Restaurant

Pushap dishes out phenomenal Indian vegetarian cuisine. Their thalis, with your choice of fried or baked naan, chickpea or lentil curry, rice, and salad, is a full meal, and it’ll fill you up for just over $10.

Address: 5195 rue Paré
Hours: 11 am – 9 pm

Leméac

 

Leméac is an upscale French restaurant in Outremont, but don’t let its fanciness fool you. You can enjoy menu items like soup, salmon tartare, braised beef, pasta, and fish ‘n chips, all without a hefty price tag.

Hint hint: good date night option.

Address: 1045 avenue Laurier Ouest
Hours: 11:30 am – 3 pm & 5 pm – 11 pm (closed Sundays and Mondays)

Boustan

 

Grab yourself a chicken, beef, veggie, or The Creation at any of the city’s Boustan spots, and you won’t be disappointed. Toss in some of its famous garlic potatoes (with extra sauce), and you’ve got yourself a baffling tasty (and filling) meal for about $13.

Address: Various locations across Montreal
Hours: 24/7

Le Valois

 

Le Valois offers three-course meals (including seafood, tartare, burgers, and pasta) at just $25.

Fill up and fill up good.

Address: 25 Place Simon Valois
Hours: 5 pm – 10 pm (closed Sundays and Mondays)

Chalet Bar-B-Q

Chalet has been dishing out big meals of tasty chicken meals since 1944. Get a whole bird, half a chicken, or poutine, all within the $10 to $15 range. You’re getting a good heap of food for not a lot of dough.

The hours aren’t phenomenal but waiting in line is worth it.

Address: 5456 Sherbrooke St Ouest
Hours: 4 pm – 9 pm

La Banquise

 

Come on, giant plates of poutine (over 30 different varieties) that are open non-stop, all for under $20? What more could you want?

Address: 994 rue Rachel Est
Hours: 4 pm – 9 pm

Panama Rotisserie

 

This authentic Greek restaurant has locations in Montreal, the West Island, and Laval, all of which offer budget-friendly meals that are delicious and hefty.

All of the classic Greek eats like potatoes, fried cheese, chicken, beef, pork — you can’t go wrong.

Address: 789 rue Jean-Talon Ouest
Hours: 11:30 am – 9 pm, Wednesday – Friday; 3 pm – 9 pm, Saturday; 12 pm – 8 pm Sunday; closed Mondays and Tuesdays

