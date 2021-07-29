Restaurants in Montreal that'll get you the most bang for your buck

Getting the most bang for your buck doesn’t necessarily mean you have to sacrifice quality.

Because we all want the most for the least, right?

Luckily, there are plenty of restaurants in Montreal that offer plenty of bang for your buck. It’s a triple threat — foodies can get a good meal without having to break the bank, and it’ll keep you full for a while.

No offence to McDonald’s, but that Big Mac Trio isn’t going to get you very far. We’re talking Montreal restaurants that are inexpensive and serve hefty portions.

Here are some of our favourite restaurants in Montreal that really get you your best value on return.

This family-run pizzeria in Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie dishes out authentic Italian food and lots of it.

For very adorable prices, Elio Pizzeria serves generous portions of homemade pizza, pasta, and calamari. Bring a date or the fam without breaking the bank.

Address: 351 rue de Bellechasse

Hours: 11 am – 10 pm

Pushap dishes out phenomenal Indian vegetarian cuisine. Their thalis, with your choice of fried or baked naan, chickpea or lentil curry, rice, and salad, is a full meal, and it’ll fill you up for just over $10.

Address: 5195 rue Paré

Hours: 11 am – 9 pm

Leméac is an upscale French restaurant in Outremont, but don’t let its fanciness fool you. You can enjoy menu items like soup, salmon tartare, braised beef, pasta, and fish ‘n chips, all without a hefty price tag.