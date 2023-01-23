Four Quebec towns named among top 10 places to live in Canada

When it comes to the best places to live within Canada, Quebec has not one, not two, not three, but FOUR spots in the top 10 alone.

A 2023 list from Moving Waldo focuses on three main criteria for determining the rankings for a livable town. First up is safety (based on the crime rate), then there’s affordability, and finally, access to recreational facilities and parks.

Towns that have low crime rates and an affordable real estate market also finished higher in the ranking.

Finally, Moving Waldo used the following data to rank the best places to live in Canada while also taking into account their quality of life: health, pollution, green spaces and recreation, climate, education, and employment.

The final tally saw the likes of Saguenay, Thetford Mines, Lévis, and Quebec among the country’s most livable towns.

Here’s why.

Saguenay

Saguenay finished in second place on the top 10 list for a few reasons. In addition to offering some of the most affordable housing in Canada, the City of Saguenay is very safe. Moving Waldo calls it “a québécoise city with no traffic jams.”

The City of Saguenay is also versatile in that it offers its 144,000 citizens a complete program of courses and leisure activities covering various fields of interest.

Lévis

Right behind Saguenay was the slightly more populated town of Lévis. Hiking trails, housing affordability, and proximity to Quebec City were some of the reasons Moving Waldo ranked it so highly.

With a Crime Severity Index of 27.04, Lévis is also considered to be one of the safest cities in Quebec.

Quebec

Aside from its impressive architecture and rich history, the province’s capital was praised for its beauty, festival culture, and quality of life.

As one of Canada’s major cities, Quebec boasts relatively low rent and an array of job opportunities, earning it a spot in the top 10.

Thetford Mines

It’s entirely possible that you’ve never heard of Thetford Mines. With that said, the town of 26,000 has some perks to it.

According to Moving Waldo, “you can rent accommodation in Thetford Mines starting at as little as $455 per month, which is 69% cheaper than the Quebec average.” An abundance of outdoor activities and proximity to Sherbrooke also make it worthwhile.

Here’s how the rest of the top 10 shaped out.

Edmundston, New Brunswick Saguenay, Quebec Lévis, Quebec Deep River, Ontario Trenton, Nova Scotia Quebec City, Quebec Thetford Mines, Quebec High River, Alberta Barrie, Ontario Wellington County, Ontario

To read the extensive report, click here.